Davis & Weber Counties Canal Co. shuts off secondary water systems amid drought

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Extreme drought conditions have prompted the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company to shut off its secondary water systems.
In late July, the company warned the shutoff would occur. They asked customers to limit watering and avoid putting in new landscapes.
According to the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company, the allocated water to the secondary water systems will run out based on master meters. They say this “is an unprecedented situation.”
“We warn people to not create cross-connections, but we know many will use their culinary water via a hose from their house,” an announcement on the company’s site reads. “For most cities, the culinary water comes from the same source, Weber River, which is depleted.”
Customers are encouraged to visit the State of Utah’s website for water conservation ideas and guides, as well as the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company website for further updates.