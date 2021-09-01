Davis & Weber Counties Canal Co. shuts off secondary water systems amid drought

HESPERIA, CA – JULY 28: Sprinklers water the lawns of a new housing development July 28, 2005 in Hesperia, California. California’s demand for water will jump by 40 percent over the next 25 years according to a study released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California. Half of all the water used by inland homeowners, where growth is booming, goes to irrigating yards, compared to one third or less in the cooler coastal regions. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Extreme drought conditions have prompted the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company to shut off its secondary water systems.

In late July, the company warned the shutoff would occur. They asked customers to limit watering and avoid putting in new landscapes.

According to the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company, the allocated water to the secondary water systems will run out based on master meters. They say this “is an unprecedented situation.”

“We warn people to not create cross-connections, but we know many will use their culinary water via a hose from their house,” an announcement on the company’s site reads. “For most cities, the culinary water comes from the same source, Weber River, which is depleted.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the State of Utah’s website for water conservation ideas and guides, as well as the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company website for further updates.