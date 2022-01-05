Davis School District Superintendent announces retirement

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis School District Superintendent has announced his retirement — three months after the district reached a settlement with the Department of Justice for racial discrimination of Black and Asian American students.

Davis School District Superintendent Reid Newey announced Wednesday to the district and school administrators that he will retire at the end of the school year.

His retirement also comes two months after Izzy Technor — a 10-year-old Davis County student who committed suicide in early November for allegedly being bullied continuously on school grounds.

The Tichenor family said Izzy mentioned bullying involving the use of the N-word to her parents. Her autism and learning disability were also allegedly targeted. Her physical appearance as well.

The settlement that the district reached with the DOJ back in October was focused from 2015-2020 and found hundreds of documented uses of the N-word, multiple racial epithets, derogatory racial comments, and physical assaults targeting students at dozens of schools.

The DOJ concluded that Davis School District’s ineffective response left students vulnerable to continued harassment and that students believed the district condoned the behavior.

Newey began his career 30 years ago as a teacher at Clearfield High School, another Davis County School that faced backlash in November 2021 after a football coach sent a player —who quit the football team —a voicemail accusing the player’s mother of posting about the coaches on social media. The coach also told the ex-player that quitting the team, “is the most selfish thing I’ve seen in all my years of athletics.”

Newey has served as the Davis District Superintendent since Dec. 1, 2016. He was the 18th superintendent to lead the district.

The district is now attempting to partner with community leaders to address the current racism within Davis County Schools.