Davis School District partners with community leaders to address racism

FARMINGTON Utah. (ABC4) – The Davis School District is partnering with leaders including Utah First Lady Abby Cox, Colonel Jenise Carroll, the Installation Commander at Hill Airforce base, and Davis county commissioner Bob Stevenson to address racism within the schools and community. Each partner brings unique ideas to the table.

“Let’s talk about what the issues are in our schools and make sure families on installation are aware of what the district is doing. That’s what I think we can do from the base’s perspective,” says Colonel Carroll.

“We believe that whole school inclusion through participation in sports with kids with disabilities, without disabilities, all abilities, and race. We think that’s a beautiful way to provide that kind of inclusive environment for our schools,” says First Lady Cox.

The school district already has ongoing racial bias training to address the issue and plans to hold meetings with the new partners to further understand what needs to be done to make Davis County a more inclusive community.

In addition, a video to promote inclusivity to children will be released on Monday. Many believe this is especially important after Izzy Tichenor, a ten-year-old Black girl with Autism died by suicide. Her mother says Izzy was being bullied at school for the color of her skin.

While the district admits these are just steps to combat a much larger issue, community leaders say they’re steps in the right direction to making the district a more beautiful place for all.