Davis School District offers free mental health screenings Wednesday

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County and Davis School District are offering free mental health screenings to teens and their parents Wednesday night at Viewmont High school.

These screenings aren’t just for Davis district students, but any student in the county including charter and home-schooled teens in the 7th-12th grades.

Brad Christensen is the Director of Student and Family Resources for the district. He said that these screening nights are motivated by a desire to help the most valuable asset in our community.

“If you’re having any doubt about your student related to anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, trauma, any of those would be possible triggers to seek out mental health screening or assistance,” Christensen explained.

At Wednesday’s event, students won’t be diagnosed; they’ll take an assessment along with their parents and then a clinician will go through that assessment with them and create a long-term care plan.

Christensen said, “If a parent does not have insurance or Medicaid, they’re a gap family, the district has provided clinicians for those families and we’ll do that up to eight free sessions before helping them transition into a community care system. We do not want any student to not have access to mental health resources.”

The event runs Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more details.

If your child is younger than 7th grade, the county is holding another free screening for children in pre-K to 6th grade. For more details click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: