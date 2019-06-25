Davis School District leads in English learner graduates

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – The Davis School District is gaining national attention for their high rates of graduating seniors who are English Language Learners, or ELL students.

In 2016, 81% of ELL students graduated; just three years later than number rose to 93% — the highest in the state and possibly the highest in the nation.

Promise Larsen is the ELL and Latino’s in Action Coordinator for the district; she explained that about five years ago the district began doing a few things to support these students: first is providing one-to-one support. Larsen said, “Every year, counselors meet with the students three or four times and go over their plan, talk to them, so that each kid has an adult that they can connect with at the school.”

The second is proper training for teachers; the district provides in-house ELL endorsement to make sure teachers are prepared to help the ELL students in their classroom progress.

Finally, Larsen says it’s been extremely beneficial to involve the students in groups like Latino’s in Action where they have social support and the opportunity to mentor children learning English.

