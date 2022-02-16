Davis School District holds final town hall in search for new superintendent

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Wednesday, the Davis School District held its final town hall meeting on who should be the district’s next Superintendent.

Several teachers spoke as well as parents, with many people asking for better communication.

The Department of Justice recently put the district on a five-year improvement plan after reporting the district was deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile climate at the school.

Back in November, 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor died by suicide. Her mother told ABC4 her daughter was bullied because of her autism and the color of her skin. During the town hall, a teacher spoke about the importance of addressing mental health head on. Another spoke saying her students want to talk about issues with diversity.

While this was the final town hall, the district does have a survey where you can share your thoughts. You can fill out that survey by clicking here.