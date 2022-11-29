DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis School District (DSD) announced it will delay the start of schools by two hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after northern Utah was hit by a snowstorm Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

In the announcement, DSD said high schools will start at 9:30 a.m., junior highs will begin at 10:10 a.m. and elementary schools will start at 10:50 a.m. In addition to the late starts, kindergarten and preschool classes as well as any before-school programs were canceled.

“As always, parents may choose to keep their student at home anytime they feel conditions are unsafe to travel to school,” DSD said in its announcement. “When those situations arise, school administrators and teachers will work with students so that they can complete any schoolwork that they may have missed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DSD school buses will also be operating on the two-hour delay.

Other school districts such as Alpine School District and the Granite School District have both announced via Twitter that they anticipate normal start times for the classes. Granite School District reminded parents and students that schools will be lenient with tardies and absences related to the weather.

Ogden School District also announced it plans for school locations to start on a normal schedule for in-person learning saying, “this is vital for many of our parents who rely on our regular school schedule to align with their work schedules. We encourage families to make preparations to attend school safely.”