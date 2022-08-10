DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Next month marks 21 years since the deadly attacks on 9/11. To commemorate those who lost their lives, the Major Brent Taylor Foundation will hold the Davis Remembers 9/11 Project next month.

Jennie Taylor talked with the CW30 about the foundation explaining that her husband was one of those killed in Afghanistan during the global war on terrorism.

Next month’s event is aimed at bringing people together of all ages and demographics — and not necessarily celebrating 9/11 — but to commemorate and celebrate the military medical, fire, and police professionals.

“The military is a huge component of 9/11 in 2001,” said Taylor. “Firefighters, first responders, but during my generation, it’s the day we had a chance to come together as Americans.”

The event is spread over four days — Wednesday through Saturday — leading up to September 11.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From September 7 to 11 in Davis County at the Farmington Davis Legacy Center.

Taylor says they need about 600 volunteers of all ages for the multiday event. Those interested can sign up here.