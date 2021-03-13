WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Davis county warns community of suspicious phone scams

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are warning the public of a phone scam circulating around the county, Friday.

On March 12, The Davis County Sheriff’s office share, that phone calls are going around asking for credit card and gift card information.

May be an image of text that says 'Credit cards, gift cards, and "get out of jail free" cards are never requested or demanded by our office to avoid/in lieu of jail time DAVIS COUNT ESTA RIFE' FEE This is a PHONE SCAM More Info/Report: consumer consumer.ftc.gov gov'

“We don’t call people and request/demand credit cards, gift cards, etc., to avoid or in lieu of jail time,” they say in a Facebook post.

According to the department these calls are suspicious and should be avoided.

“This is a phone scam,” they remind the public.

If you have fallen victim to a phone scam or would like to know more visit consumer.ftc.gov

