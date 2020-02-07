DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABc4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a Tax Scam going around.
Police say, residents who receive taxes due/lien notices should always check with the respective government authorities prior to making any type of payments and/or sharing financial account details.
If you have questions they recommend reaching out to the IRS (federal): 1-800-829-4933 Utah State Tax Commission: 801-297-2200
What others are clicking on:
- Man accused of selling Provo company’s products online charged with wire fraud
- WATCH: Fire crews make dramatic flood water rescue of dog in Taylors
- Davis County warning of Tax Scam
- ‘World’s Worst Cat’ from N.C. animal shelter finds home in East Tennessee
- It’s National Wear Red Day!