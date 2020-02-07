Davis County warning of Tax Scam

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABc4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a Tax Scam going around.

Police say, residents who receive taxes due/lien notices should always check with the respective government authorities prior to making any type of payments and/or sharing financial account details.

If you have questions they recommend reaching out to the IRS (federal): 1-800-829-4933 Utah State Tax Commission: 801-297-2200

