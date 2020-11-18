Davis County Troopers asking public for help in finding victims of attempted carjacking in Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County Troopers are searching for the victims of an attempted carjacking that took place on Nov. 9 in Centerville.

According to police, a suspect attempted to carjack a white GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado outside the Megaplex Movie theater in Centerville around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Davis County troopers were able to arrest the suspect, but were not able to speak to the driver or passengers of the vehicle that was involved in the attempted carjacking.

Troopers say the driver or passengers of the vehicle involved in the incident coming forward will help ensure that the suspect is successfully prosecuted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to the call the Davis County Dispatch Center at 801-451-4141.

MORE NEWS: