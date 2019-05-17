Davis County trooper successfully intercepts wrong way driver

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_20529008_ver1.0_1280_720_1558098472346.jpg.jpg
Utah Food B ank Banner

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4News) – A driver was placed under arrest for a DUI after he was found driving the wrong way in Woods Cross. 

A trooper who was listening to both Davis County and Salt Lake County dispatch heard a call about a wrong way driver near the Davis County and Salt Lake County line, according to troopers. 

A Davis County troopers responded from the Centerville area and coordinated with Centerville Police Department to close the freeway, troopers said. 

The Davis trooper found the wrong way driver near 2600 South in Woods Cross and officials say the trooper was able to disable the vehicle with a modified “PIT maneuver.” 

Woods Cross and North Salt Lake police also responded and reportedly took over the investigation. 

Troopers say the wrong way driver was an alcohol restricted driver and was placed under arrest for a DUI. 

The trooper that disabled the wrong way driver and DUI suspect’s vehicle and the suspect were both transported to Lakeview Hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Latter-day Saint officials to enlist help of political specialists; what does it mean?

Slot machines discovered at Price laundromat

Salt Lake City police seek carjacking suspect, stolen van

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Association of Broadcasters Job Fair

Don't Miss