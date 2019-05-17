Davis County trooper successfully intercepts wrong way driver

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4News) – A driver was placed under arrest for a DUI after he was found driving the wrong way in Woods Cross.

A trooper who was listening to both Davis County and Salt Lake County dispatch heard a call about a wrong way driver near the Davis County and Salt Lake County line, according to troopers.

A Davis County troopers responded from the Centerville area and coordinated with Centerville Police Department to close the freeway, troopers said.

The Davis trooper found the wrong way driver near 2600 South in Woods Cross and officials say the trooper was able to disable the vehicle with a modified “PIT maneuver.”

Woods Cross and North Salt Lake police also responded and reportedly took over the investigation.

Troopers say the wrong way driver was an alcohol restricted driver and was placed under arrest for a DUI.

The trooper that disabled the wrong way driver and DUI suspect’s vehicle and the suspect were both transported to Lakeview Hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

