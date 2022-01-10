Davis County to host much needed blood drive on MLK Day

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County will be hosting a community blood drive for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this month.

County residents will be called upon to step up and volunteer to donate blood, joining the hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in volunteer service.

The drive will be held on Jan. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Davis Senior Activity Center at 42 South State Street, Clearfield, in service of the American Red Cross.

Davis County AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is hosting the drive, and Jackie Smith, the RSVP Project Manager of Davis County has said, “Today we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of Davis County residents, a resourceful way to meet local needs, volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with King Center, thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses throughout the nation.

The community effort comes at an urgent time, as blood and platelet donations typically decline during the holidays when people are consumed with holiday activities. Additionally, wintry weather has forced blood drive cancellations and seasonal or pandemic illnesses make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply during these times.

Outside of community blood drives, the agency carries out projects including delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, signing up mentors, reading to children, promoting nonviolence, and other charitable causes.

The MLK Day of Service shines a light on acts of service, as they are a powerful tool to bridge economic and social divides.

To donate blood, you can schedule an appointment here.

For more information about MLK Day of Service, click here.