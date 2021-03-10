Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that a phone scam that they orgiinally encountered in December 2020, is once again making the rounds.

According to a post on the DCSO Facebook page, officials have received reports of scammers making calls pretending to be with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

These scammers reportedly are requesting personal and financial information from their victims, and in some cases, threatening fines and jail time, according to the DCSO.

“This is a SCAM!” DCSO emphasized in the Facebook post. “Do NOT provide personal or financial information and do NOT return their call,” officials added.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is asked to contact the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4150.

For more information on how to protect yourself against scam calls, click here.