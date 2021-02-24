Davis County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to avoid phishing scams

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to give the public tips to avoid phishing scams.

In a post on their Facebook page, the DCSO said, “Pay extra attention to email addresses, links, phone numbers, grammar, punctuation, etc., when receiving emails or text messages requesting/demanding payment/financial information and/or identity verification. If you receive an email or text that is suspicious, report it.”

Officials advise that people follow these steps to report phishing emails or texts:

Step 1: Forward email: Forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group, reportphishing@apwg.org

Forward the text message to SPAM (77260)

Step 2: Report the scam to ftc.gov/complaint.

Click here to learn more about recognizing the signs of phishing scams: