Davis County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to avoid Facebook scam

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media to make sure you stay safe while using social media.

According to a post on The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the potential scam involves receiving a friend request from someone that is already on your Facebook friends list.

DCSO says this could be a sign that the person’s Facebook account has been hacked, adding “it’s best to check with them prior to accepting the request.”

If it isn’t the actual person who owns the account, here are the steps Facebook provides to report the issue: