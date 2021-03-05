Davis County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to avoid Facebook scam

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media to make sure you stay safe while using social media.
According to a post on The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the potential scam involves receiving a friend request from someone that is already on your Facebook friends list.
DCSO says this could be a sign that the person’s Facebook account has been hacked, adding “it’s best to check with them prior to accepting the request.”
If it isn’t the actual person who owns the account, here are the steps Facebook provides to report the issue:
- Go to the profile or Page of the impersonating account.
- If you can’t find it, try searching for the name used on the profile or Page or asking your friends if they can send you a link to it.
- Click below the cover photo.
- If you’re reporting a Page, select Find Support or Report Page. If you’re reporting a profile, select Find Support or Report Profile.
- Follow the on-screen instructions for impersonation to file a report.