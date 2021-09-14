Davis County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are on the rise statewide and in Davis County, they recently returned to peak levels.

“Hospitalizations are increasing,” Davis County Health Department Director Brian Hatch tells ABC4.

COVID-19 hospitalizations recently returned to numbers not seen since peak rates back in December 2020 and January 2021. Hatch adds, “It is a trend up and, you know, we’re seeing four or five a week in our county on average.”

The hospitalization count for the last two weeks is 33 and in total, there have been 1,166 in the county since the pandemic began.

Officials say both hospitalizations and COVID cases are currently at higher levels than in previous months. “It’s concerning,” Hatch says. “It’s troubling. You know, we’re working so hard to educate to control and maintain and when we see those increases it’s disheartening.”

He continues, “anywhere from 200 to 300 cases a day are coming in which is quite a bit… we were down (to) 50 cases a day.”

Hatch tells ABC4 most of the new cases and hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated. He says more than 51 percent of the total population and 65 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Out of the eligible population, 73.9 percent have received one dose.

“We never said we were going to eliminate the pandemic,” Hatch states. He says the goal is controlling the pandemic and that is done through vaccinations. “The end result of mortality or death, you know, it’s been low. Hospitalizations are increasing. The concern right now is the lack of beds available and staffing to keep up with those.”

Hospitalizations recently peaked in August. Hatch says hospitalizations are delayed about three weeks after a person tests positive for COVID-19. He says we will have to wait to see if the current surge in positive cases will lead to another surge in hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Davis County has had more than 47,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 222 deaths.