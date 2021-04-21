Davis County School District to offer vaccine clinics to students

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Students in the Davis County School District will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine steps from their classrooms.

The school district says it is partnering with Nomi Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students who are 16-years-old and older.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine with dates for both the first and second doses.

Officials say there is no cost to the student, family, or the Davis School District for the shots.

High schools throughout the district are participating on the below days.

Students and family members at least 16-years-old will receive the vaccinations during the school day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. based on this schedule:

First Dose

April 20: Clearfield HS, Layton HS, Northridge HS, Syracuse HS

April 27: Bountiful HS, Davis HS, Farmington HS, Mountain HS, Viewmont HS, Woods Cross HS

Second Dose

May 11: Clearfield HS, Layton HS, Northridge HS, Syracuse HS

May 18: Bountiful HS, Davis HS, Farmington HS, Mountain HS, Viewmont HS, Woods Cross HS



The Davis County School District says Davis Connect students may register and receive the vaccination at any DSD site. Mountain High students will register and receive the vaccination at Davis High.

Over 1.95 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Utah, with over 819,000 residents fully vaccinated.