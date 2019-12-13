Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Davis County opens new treatment facility, alternative to jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County celebrated the opening of a new option to jail. If someone struggles with mental health or substance abuse, instead of jail, they can go to the Davis County Receiving Center.

Eddy Helmer just arrived at the newly opened facility anxious for the opportunity. He said, “I’ve been an addict, my whole life.”

Helmer knows he has work to do, but he said he is ready to make a change.

Helmer continued, “My motto was ‘keep it moving. ‘I lost my wife, my job, my kids, my car. I need help and this facility is so inspirational.”

His inspiration is the Davis County Receiving Center. It is a new option instead of jail.

Nichole Cunha is the Program Supervisor; she explained the goal of their new option. Cunha said, “We are intervening in the acute point of crisis and diverting people to treatment and away from more restrictive environments including jail or incarceration.”

If a low-level offender breaks the law, law enforcement in Davis County has another option. Instead of just taking them to jail, they can get the person help.

Cunha said, “When they are brought into the justice system, they become better criminals and better substance users. We are attempting to divert that.”

The resources and treatment hope to take a person’s life and do a course correction. Give them help and hope.

Helmer said this new opportunity gives them “People who care for us and another option and that’s huge.”

It is huge for the individual and important for the Davis County community.

Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks explained, “In the past, these people have been just taken to jail because there is no other option. this is a great alternative we now have in Davis County.”

Helmer is excited about the future. He said, “I have a long road, but at least I have a road.”

Once at the Receiving Center, the low-level offender will immediately be connected to resources. If they really do the program, they may not be charged with their crime. Right now, this is a one-year trial, but the hope is it will be expanded.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent"

Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program"

Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked"

Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nextdoor app's new feature helping neighbors find the holiday lights in their neighborhood"

New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Utah milk bank quickly provides vital resource to NICU Babies"

Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Vick will be honored as honorary Pro Bowl captain despite petition calling for his removal"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss