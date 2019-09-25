Davis County officials discuss protecting minors from pornography

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County officials met Wednesday to discuss ways to protect children from viewing pornography and other materials deemed harmful to the youth.

About 20 people attended the meeting including the Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings and Jen brown, a pornography prevention advocate.

The goal of the meeting was to take “positive proactive steps” to protect children in the community.

The county attorney will be sending out a letter to all businesses in Davis County asking them to comply with laws regarding sensitive material.

The law requires all businesses that display and sell books magazines and other printed material must be sealed in a opaque wrapper with two-thirds covered- placed behind a blinder wrack away from eyesight.

Failure to comply could get the business owners a misdemeanor, a year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Health officials say minors viewing sexually explicit material could stimulate addictive behavior.

“They are aware of problems that are happening in social media and in the schools and in our community and our own little neighborhoods. What are we doing to help one another protect our children?” said Luana Rogers, Farmington resident.

The county attorney says these letters are not in response to an increased amount of complaints or that businesses aren’t following the law.

If you’re a business in Davis County and you have questions about what you can and cannot display in your store, call the Davis County Attorney.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: