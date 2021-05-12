Davis County now offering vaccines to those ages 12 and older

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Health Department will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12 and older.

The Utah Department of Health gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, following a CDC advisory committee’s recommendation.

According to the Davis County Health Department, the vaccine will be available at the county’s drive-thru vaccination clinic located at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington starting on Thursday, May 13.

The health department says while appointments are not required, they are “highly recommended.”

The announcement now makes the 26,000 Davis County residents between the ages of 12 and 15 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who fall within that age group will need a parent or guardian present at the vaccine appointment.

Those ages 16 to 17 will need a parent or guardian’s signature on the vaccine appointment form in order to receive the shot.

Here is the clinic schedule for May 13 through May 15:

Thursday, May 13: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 14: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15: 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (801) 525-4900 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday