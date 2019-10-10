Davis County man charged after serving unsuspecting coworkers ‘pot brownies’

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A South Ogden man is facing felony charges after police said he laced brownies with THC then served them to two unsuspecting employees at his work.

Jared Carson Borklund, 28, was working in Clearfield when sometime during his shift, he gave two women he worked with a brownie.

After eating the brownies, the two women said they started to feel differently. Once they found out they had THC in them, they reported Borklund to a supervisor who called police.

Both victims said they later received Facebook messages from Borklund who apologized for giving them the brownies without informing them or getting their consent. He told the women he thought his actions were “harmless” and that he would “accept the punishment” for what he had done.

He faces two third-degree felony charges of surreptitious administering of certain substance.

A background check shows Borklund was convicted of felony DUI on the same day he gave the employees the brownies. In that case, Borklund crashed his car into a parked semi on May 4 after smoking THC oil from a vape pen. He was placed on an 18-month probation and 10 days in jail, documents state.

Borklund has additional past arrests for giving false information to officers, DUI, multiple counts of drug possession and one arrest for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute near a school in 2012.

