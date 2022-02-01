Davis County Jail reports huge decline in COVID-19 cases since outbreak

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – After announcing a COVID-19 outbreak last month, the Davis County Jail is reporting a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases.

Last month the jail had reported 67 positive COVID cases, after being COVID free for nine months. On Tuesday, there are now only 13 active cases of COVID in the Davis County Jail, a press release states.

A spokesperson for the jail says, “Our team of tremendous nurses, jail operations specialists, and correctional officers, through preparation and quick action were able to minimize the spread within the jail.”

Davis County jail currently houses 480 inmates and 40% of those inmates are vaccinated against COVID.

The press release also states that the jail has continued to allow onsite video visits for friends and familiy members of inmates and has allowed for offsite virtual meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility, the jails states they’ve taken certain protective measures such as: