Davis County Jail partners with health department to offer vaccines to all inmates

FARMINGTON, UT – Around 200 inmates in the Davis County Correctional Facility have received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with Davis County Health Department, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced that 209 inmates at the Davis County Jail have received the first of two doses of the vaccine in an effort to offer vaccinations to all inmates.

The DCSO says all vaccinations were voluntary.

On March 17, the Davis County Jail began offering vaccinations to those who met the age and medical conditions criteria.

After March 24, once vaccination those ages 16 and older opened, officials say vaccinations were offered to all inmates.

Second vaccinations will be made available within recommended timelines, according to the DCSO.

In April, officials say vaccinations will be offered one time a week to those new to the Davis County Jail, as well as to those who may have previously refused to receive the vaccine.

If inmates are released before getting all their doses, they will receive a vaccination card so individuals may obtain a second shot (if not already administered) and/or provide proof of the vaccination, according to a news release.

To reduce risk and prevent transmission, those entering the facility and custody will continue to be quarantined for 14 days, a news release said.

Officials added that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms will be isolated until they are considered recovered.

“Offering vaccinations to those within the Correctional Facility is critical to positive public health everywhere,” says Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Just as in the community, vaccinations are voluntary and distributed per state criteria. We’re pleased to report that the majority of inmates elected to receive the vaccine because, like many others in Utah and across the country, they recognize that being vaccinated can and does save lives.”

At this time, officials say all those in custody who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, no one currently has symptoms, and no active COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Mask-wearing will still be required by everyone in the facility, including inmates.