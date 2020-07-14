Inmate dies at Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who was booked into the care and custody of the Davis County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, July 12 died on Tuesday, July 14.

Matthew David Lach, 36, was apprehended and arrested for domestic violence, intoxication, and warrants on Sunday.

Davis County officials said after Lach was assessed and medically cleared by a local hospital, he was then booked into the Davis County Correctional Facility where another full medical assessment was performed.

The 36-year-old man was reportedly intoxicated, and due to COVID-19 preventive measures, Lach was housed in a cell within one of the quarantine units. In accordance with policy, correctional deputies conducted 30-minute rounds to check on Lach and others in custody.

Officials said Given Lach’s blood alcohol content level, additional medical assessments were provided and Lach was scheduled to be seen by a doctor on Tuesday morning.

During one of the officer rounds in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Lach was found unresponsive in his cell. Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff/paramedics began life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said,“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the deceased. Public trust and accountability are priorities to our Office, and the death of someone in our care and custody is never something we take lightly. ”

Officials said the death will be investigated internally and will also be investigated both by an outside police agency and by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.



