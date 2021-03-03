Davis County inmates to receive tablets to communicate with loved ones, more

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Pandemic protocols have undoubtedly made it difficult for inmates to visit with family and friends over the last year.

Starting Wednesday, that will change.

Inmates in Davis County will each receive a tablet that will allow them to speak with their loved ones.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC4 that the tablets will allow inmates to call and video conference loved ones, play games, get an education, and includes tools aimed at preparing inmates for release.

According to officials, the tablets cost roughly $5 a month to use the service, plus any add-ons an inmate would add.

These tablets do not have Facebook or any other social media platforms because they need to be on a secure WiFi connection. Davis County officials say that if an inmate moves to another area while using the tablet, it will disconnect.

Law enforcement will be able to record any of the conversations, similar to what is done with regular phone calls. Direct messages can also be read, much like prison mail.

Securus Technologies is assisting the Davis County Sheriff’s Office with this service. The company provides several of these programs across the nation.

The Davis County Jail will be the first in the state to issue these tablets to all of its inmates, which amounts to about 350 individuals.