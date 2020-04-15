Davis County inmates get homemade face masks

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office took to social media thanking those who donated homemade makes to inmates.
Officials say the individuals in their care and custody are very appreciative of the donated homemade masks.
Inmates have been doing extensive cleaning amind the coronavirus pandemic, including cleaning mattresses daily to keep everyone in the jail safe and healthy.
