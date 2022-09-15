FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide.

Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving procedures before inmate was transferred to a local hospital by the Farmington Fire Department.

To avoid any potential harm to victims of crime and out of respect for the family, the inmates information has not been released to the public.

“It’s difficult to convery the sadness and deep concern we have felt at the Jail this past week,” said Chief Arnold Butcher. “Staff and inmates grieve the death of any inmate in our cutody that results from suicide. We take our charge of caring for those in our care and custody as our number one priority. Our Peer Support team has been activated and will continue to support our staff. Our two full-time licensed case workers are here to offer support to those in our care. We will also continue to utilize Davis Behavioral Health and its service.”

Internal and external investigations will be conducted, per Jail policy. The Life Safety Committee, an advisory board composed of staff and citizens, will also review the incident to see if any additional steps could be taken in the future.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the SafeUT Crisis Chat at 833-372-3388.