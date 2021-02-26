Davis County host dog vaccine clinic Saturday

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4) – The Animal Care of Davis County is hosting a dog vaccine clinic Saturday.

The dog vaccine clinic will start at 8 a.m. and go through noon at West Point City Hall at 3200 West and 300 North.

When you get to the West Point City Hall to vaccinate your dog, officials ask that you:

Stay in your vehicle at all times

Pull into the West Point City parking lot and stop at the Check-In desk.

Check-In volunteers who will give you paperwork to complete.

Turn on your hazards when you have finished. Volunteers will pick up your paperwork and add you to our Waitly App.

You’ll receive a text from @acdcpets when we’re ready for you to drive up with your dog for the vaccines.

Those who have questions about the vaccination clinic may email mbingham@daviscountyutah.gov.