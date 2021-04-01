Davis County Health Department to open Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a new clinic located inside the Davis Conference Center in Layton beginning Wednesday, April 7.

Anyone 18 years of age and older can now schedule an appointment online through this website: https://go.usa.gov/xAZFD.

Officials say those who schedule an appointment online will need an email address and can schedule an appointment for up to two people.

Those who are visually impaired or do not have access to a computer or internet may get help scheduling an appointment by calling (801) 525-4900, between the hours of 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Officials say the clinic at the Davis Conference Center will be open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Appointments are required for this vaccine clinic. Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms before their appointment is asked to call and reschedule.

According to the Davis County Health Department, The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 years of age and older, and will be the only vaccine offered and administered at the Davis Conference Center location.

The Davis County Health Department says they will continue to offer the 2-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older at the drive-thru clinic site inside the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.