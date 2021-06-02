Davis County enacts Second Amendment policy

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Second Amendment policy is now in effect in Davis County.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says this policy is intended to reiterate the responsibilities of law enforcement officials and to address concerns about the Second Amendment.

The policy comes in partnership with Davis County Commission and the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

“As law enforcement officials, our responsibilities are already clearly laid out in state statute, and the oath of office that each of us has taken clearly defines our responsibility to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Utah,” says Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “I do not believe we need a county commission resolution to dictate our responsibilities. I believe we can and should be governed by the Constitution, existing legislation, and Sheriff’s Office policy. We appreciate the Commission’s support of this policy because it reaffirms a countywide commitment to the rights of our citizens.”

According to authorities, the Second Amendment policy “a strong defense against any governmental infringement on constitutional rights of Davis County citizens.”

“The Davis County Attorney’s Office unequivocally supports the Sheriff’s policy,” Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings told Davis County Commissioners. “The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution helps to secure the viability, veracity, and longevity of all other constitutional amendments and rights. This policy reaches the right balance for securing public safety and constitutional rights.”

Authorities say the policy:

Requires all Sheriff’s Office personnel to protect the individual rights enumerated in the Constitution and detailed in the Bill of Rights.

Recognizes the fundamental right to keep and bear arms and states it shall not be infringed.

Reduces violence through enforcement of clearly established, narrowly tailored laws that do not infringe on the individual rights of law-abiding citizens.

Prohibits County Law Enforcement Officers from enforcing unconstitutional federal laws or presidential executive orders.

Prohibits the use of any County resources in enforcing presidential executive orders or other federal decrees that are unconstitutional.

Prohibits County Law Enforcement Officers from assisting or cooperating with federal or state agencies in the enforcement of a presidential order or federal enforcement agency policy that infringes on the right to keep and bear arms.

“The Sheriff’s thoughtful, intentional, collaborative, and legally actionable approach to addressing this community concern is commendable,” said Commissioner Lorene Kamalu. “We hope this policy will be reassuring to our citizens and a reminder that all of their elected officials are committed to defending the Constitution.”

Utah lawmakers recently voted in support of a Second Amendment sanctuary bill. S.R. 902 aimed to express support for the Second Amendment within Utah and declared support for exploring the possibility to declare the state a sanctuary state.

Davis County’s neighbor, Weber County, recently became a Second Amendment sanctuary after a resolution was approved by the county commissioners. Earlier this year, Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill allowing residents who are 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit.

Utah gun stores have reported skyrocketing gun sales – and ammunition shortages – since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.