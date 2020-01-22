Davis County deputies looking for person of interest in multiple property crimes

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a person of interest in connection with numerous property crimes.

Investigators say the crimes were committed in several jurisdictions.

Courtesy: Davis County Sherriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the individual or her whereabouts is asked to contact Davis County Sherriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150.

The public may also email Detective Aguilar with information about the case at maguilar@daviscountyutah.gov.

