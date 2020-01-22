Davis County deputies looking for person of interest in multiple property crimes

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a person of interest in connection with numerous property crimes.
Investigators say the crimes were committed in several jurisdictions.
Anyone with information about the individual or her whereabouts is asked to contact Davis County Sherriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150.
The public may also email Detective Aguilar with information about the case at maguilar@daviscountyutah.gov.
