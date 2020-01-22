Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now

Davis County deputies looking for person of interest in multiple property crimes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Davis County Sherriff’s Office

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a person of interest in connection with numerous property crimes.

Investigators say the crimes were committed in several jurisdictions.

Courtesy: Davis County Sherriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the individual or her whereabouts is asked to contact Davis County Sherriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150.

The public may also email Detective Aguilar with information about the case at maguilar@daviscountyutah.gov.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond"

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut"

Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster"

Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son"

GMU Impossible Burger Craze

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Impossible Burger Craze"

Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student"
More Video News

Don't Miss