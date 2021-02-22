Davis County Correctional inmate taken to hospital after stabbing

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A male held in the Davis County Correctional Facility was recently hospitalized after receiving non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing.

“Violence against persons is not something we take lightly, anywhere and everywhere it occurs,” says Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Proper medical treatment and a swift recovery for the injured male are priorities to us. Equally important, is holding those responsible for this incident accountable and taking measures to prevent it or something similar from happening again.”

Officials say they are not releasing any other information about the victim or the incident at this time.

They do say the incident is being investigated by Farmington Police and Davis County Correctional Facility. It will then be reviewed by the Life Safety Committee.

Davis County Correctional recently broke ground on a Medical Observation Unit.