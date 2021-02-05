Davis County Correctional Facility breaks ground for Medical Observation Unit

Farmington, Utah (ABC4) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a Medical Observation Unit at the Davis County Correctional Facility in Farmington.

“We are caregivers for those entrusted to us,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “The new medical observation unit allows us to provide even greater care, support, and treatment to those who are struggling with medical or mental health issues.”

The Medical Observation Unit replaces the Correctional Facility’s current medical wing, which opened in 1991 with the intent of addressing minor medical needs only, according to a press release.

Officials say the unit will be built next to the existing Correctional Facility and will have the capacity to serve 23–26 individuals; nearly four times the current capacity (six medical cells).

In addition, officials say the Medical Observation Unit is designed to isolate and treat inmates with communicable diseases (e.g., tuberculosis, COVID-19, etc.) onsite.

Archiplex Group is said to have designed the new unit and Hogan Construction is building it, with an estimated completion time frame of twelve months.