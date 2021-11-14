Daughters of the American Revolution commemorate anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) placed a “Never Forget” garden marker on the grounds of the Hutchings Museum and Institute in Lehi on Saturday.

The garden marker, which was commissioned by the Society of the Honor Guard, was placed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.

Images Courtesy Wasatch Chapter DAR

“We envision that the Never Forget Garden can be a kind of proxy for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, especially for those who cannot easily travel to Arlington National Cemetery,” said the DAR.

They hope it will inspire visitors to reflect on the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

To learn more about the Hutchings Museum and Institute in Lehi, visit their website.