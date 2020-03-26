Dash cam: Trooper stops erratic driver on freeway in Davis County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol release dash cam video of a trooper trying to stop an erratic driver along the freeway in Davis County Wednesday.

UHP said the video shows the incident that started at about 8:22 a.m. when a Davis County Trooper observed a pick-up truck traveling at freeway speeds suddenly swerve into the barrier on I-15 in Kaysville at mile post 327.

The truck continued to impact the center median barrier, where at one point the truck lost a tire. The driver continued to travel down I-15 at a slow speed while the Trooper’s emergency lights and siren were activated.

The Trooper used “Modified police intervention techniques” to get the driver to finally come to a stop.

It was later determined that the driver was experiencing a medical episode. He was evaluated by Troopers, Kaysville Fire Department Personnel and Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss