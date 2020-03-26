Dash cam: Trooper stops erratic driver on freeway in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol release dash cam video of a trooper trying to stop an erratic driver along the freeway in Davis County Wednesday.

UHP said the video shows the incident that started at about 8:22 a.m. when a Davis County Trooper observed a pick-up truck traveling at freeway speeds suddenly swerve into the barrier on I-15 in Kaysville at mile post 327.

The truck continued to impact the center median barrier, where at one point the truck lost a tire. The driver continued to travel down I-15 at a slow speed while the Trooper’s emergency lights and siren were activated.

The Trooper used “Modified police intervention techniques” to get the driver to finally come to a stop.

It was later determined that the driver was experiencing a medical episode. He was evaluated by Troopers, Kaysville Fire Department Personnel and Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics.