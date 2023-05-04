SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fans across the galaxy are celebrating “May the 4th Be With You” today — better known as “Star Wars Day” — with much nostalgia and excitement.

Here in Utah, the holiday is getting even further attention from local law enforcement on social media, with a witty collection of posts from various agencies.

“Working Jordan River Parkway Patrol with a new recruit,” said South Salt Lake City Police Department in a Facebook caption earlier today.

Courtesy: South Salt Lake City Police Department via Facebook

The post featured two SSLPD officers wearing themed helmets while posing with the beloved Star Wars character, Grogu, from The Mandalorian.

Springville Police Department also highlighted the special day with a Grogu post on Facebook, stating: “We have a very special ride-along today. He will be handling all our family problems by telepathy since he is only licensed to drive a hover-pram.”

Courtesy: Springville Police Department via Facebook

In their Facebook post, Grogu is standing in front of a Springville Police vehicle beside the words “May the fourth be with you!”

Ogden Police also recognized Star Wars Day with a clever Facebook post putting Darth Vader himself in a mugshot.

Courtesy: Ogden Police Department via Facebook

“Ogden Police have recently apprehended a high-profile fugitive. Darth Vader (Formerly known as Anakin Skywalker) was witnessed stealing Moon Pies and Mars bars from a local convenience store,” the agency stated in the post featuring the Sith protagonist. “…Thank you to all involved in the Alliance who assisted with his capture. We rest easier today in our community seeing Vader incarcerated. May the Fourth be with you!”