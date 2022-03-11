UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin highlighting the dangerous avalanche conditions that could occur this weekend.

The bulletin that was issued on Friday states that a considerable avalanche danger exists across northern and central Utah.

“Dangerous Avalanche conditions combined with great powder and beautiful weather make accidents likely,” the bulletin said.

The center says there have been many close calls this week but “luck eventually runs out.” Officials say they normally get a string of close calls leading up to serious accidents.

The center also issued these two messages: