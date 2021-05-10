Dan + Shay coming to Vivint Arena this fall

FILE – Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC’s Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will perform at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This new concert announcement might leave you speechless – Dan + Shay are coming to Utah this fall.

The country duo’s ‘The (Arena) Tour’ will stop at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on October 23 with Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino.

According to the tour’s website, tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

The tour was scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for hits like “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “From The Ground Up,” and “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay have brought home Grammy, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins since their 2012 debut.

This is one of many upcoming live performances at Vivint Arena that have been announced in recent weeks. Others include comedian Jim Gaffigan, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli, and Eric Church

Currently, Vivint Arena – and the Utah Jazz – are requiring all guests to wear masks.