UPDATE: All lanes of I-15 reopen in SLC after crews repair roadway

WEDNESDAY 9/22/2021 10:14 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two lanes on I-15 in Salt Lake City have reopened after pavement was repaired near 1700 South.

At around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed two lanes of southbound I-15 were closed due to damaged pavement.

Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photo of the road damaged.

Damage seen on I-15 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 22. (Utah Highway Patrol)

While initial estimates said the lanes would not reopen for two hours, as of 10:15 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation reports all lanes have since reopened.

UDOT is reporting motorists may experience residual delays in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Damaged roadway closes two lanes on I-15 in Salt Lake City

WEDNESDAY 9/22/2021 9:55 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Damaged pavement has caused part of I-15 in Salt Lake City to close down Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation shows the two right lanes of I-15 southbound at 1700 South are closed as crews repair the roadway.

Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photo of the road damaged.

As of 9:45 a.m., UHP says the lanes will be closed for about two hours while the structure is prepared. No vehicles were damaged, according to UHP.