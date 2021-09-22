UPDATE: All lanes of I-15 reopen in SLC after crews repair roadway

WEDNESDAY 9/22/2021 10:14 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two lanes on I-15 in Salt Lake City have reopened after pavement was repaired near 1700 South.
At around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed two lanes of southbound I-15 were closed due to damaged pavement.
Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photo of the road damaged.
While initial estimates said the lanes would not reopen for two hours, as of 10:15 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation reports all lanes have since reopened.
UDOT is reporting motorists may experience residual delays in the area.
ORIGINAL STORY: Damaged roadway closes two lanes on I-15 in Salt Lake City
WEDNESDAY 9/22/2021 9:55 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Damaged pavement has caused part of I-15 in Salt Lake City to close down Wednesday morning.
The Utah Department of Transportation shows the two right lanes of I-15 southbound at 1700 South are closed as crews repair the roadway.
Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photo of the road damaged.
As of 9:45 a.m., UHP says the lanes will be closed for about two hours while the structure is prepared. No vehicles were damaged, according to UHP.