SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family farm-owners and employees of Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative, has donated $10,000 to the Bountiful Community Food Pantry. DFA identified 30 communities across the country whose local food banks would receive funding to purchase dairy products.

“As dairy farmers, we are proud of the role we play in feeding families, and in times like these when sobmany are struggling, we feel passionately about doing all we can to help,” said Randy Mooney, a dairy farmer from Rogersville, Mo., and chairman of DFA’s Board of Directors. “Food banks are always in need of dairy products, which are less commonly donated because of how perishable they are. Initiatives like this that allow us to get our highly nutritious milk and dairy products into the hands of people who need them are essential right now. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The donation to the Bountiful food pantry is part of the DFA’s launch of its Farmers Feeding Families Fund which hopes to raise $500,000 for community food banks across the country.

“Hunger is a critical, ongoing need throughout America,” said Jackie Klippenstein, senior vice president of government, industry and community relations. “In times of crisis, that need is even greater. Even in times of uncertainty and increasing challenges, our farm families and employees remain steadfast in their commitment to making an impact in the communities where we live and work.”