SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) will be opening up a temporary liquor store for the NBA All-Star weekend — a first from Utah’s alcohol regulatory department.

DABS Director Tiffany Clason says the store will feature products from Utah distillers, brewers, and cider and winemakers, allowing visitors to try local, craft-made items.

Why open up a temporary liquor store? Clason says the store is part of an effort to reduce traffic in the area.

“The temporary store is our innovative approach to preparing for the influx of visitors to downtown Salt Lake City. The store provides convenient walking distance for people attending events in the area while easing congestion and improving safety around the existing downtown liquor store,” Clason states.

The store is set to open up at the east side of the Salt Palace Convention Center, located at 90 S. West Temple. Its hours will be Thursday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

DABS says that visitors may enter through the visitor center doors, immediately turn left, and walk up the ramp to access Utah’s first temporary liquor store.