DABC: Supply chain shortages, long lines could impact holiday liquor shopping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The holidays can be some of the busiest times for Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Now that Thanksgiving is upon us, and Christmas isn’t far away, here’s what you should know.

When will DABC’s stores be open?

According to DABC, most of its stores statewide will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. There are a handful of stores that are only open until 7 p.m.

The busiest times for the stores tend to be in the evenings, so if you’re looking to stock up on some liquor before the holidays, you should shop earlier in the day.

Impacts of supply chain issues

Like so many throughout the country and around the world, Utah’s DABC is experiencing supply chain issues. This means DABC is limiting the quantity of some items shoppers can purchase at one time.

As of November 23, DABC is reporting the following items are limited due to supply chain issues.

MODELO NEGRA: One 6-pack per customer OR two 6-packs per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to a shortage of brown glass used for packaging.

PATRON SILVER TEQUILA – 750 ML: 2 bottles per customer OR 2 bottles per licensee per day due to production issues

DOM PERIGNON BLANC – 750 ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

MOET IMPERIAL BRUT CHAMPAGNE – 750 ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

HENNESSY VS COGNAC – 375 ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

HENNESSY VS COGNAC – 750 ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

HENNESSY VS COGNAC – 1750 ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

HENNESSY VSOP PRIVILEGE COGNAC – 750ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

HENNESSY XO COGNAC – 750ML: One bottle per customer OR two bottles per licensee (i.e. bar or restaurant) per day due to issues in the supply chain.

Utah’s liquor laws

