DABC drawing system for rare, high-demand liquors now open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The drawing is open! Age appropriate Utahns can now register for a drawing of rare high-demand liquors and spirits.

All applicants 21 years of age or older, with the exception of DABC employees and DTS employees attached to DABC, will be randomly selected by computer.

The first product Utahns can enter for the opportunity to purchase is Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon. It’s from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. It’s $37.99 a bottle, and the agency has 108 bottles available.

Those selected will then be able to purchase 1 bottle of the high-demand bourbon at the Utah State Liquor store they indicated on their registration.

This drawing is the first of three to be held during the next 90 days.

This is a 90-day trial period is based on an agreement with the Attorney General’s office that mandates the DABC to write administrative rules covering the random drawing.

Officials say if the trial period is successful and rules are written, it is likely the DABC will be granted approval to continue the program.

Technically, DABC officials say it is not considered a lottery because nothing of value is being put up by those who enter. Instead, they say it is “an opportunity to purchase a retail product.”

The drawing will give all Utahns a fair and equal opportunity to purchase these products and avoid the inconveniences of previous rare product releases.

If you’re interested, the registration period is open until July 1. To apply click here.

