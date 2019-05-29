DABC creates drawing system for Pappy Van Winkle, other rare liquors DABC creates drawing system for Pappy Van Winkle, other rare liquors prev next

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has a new plan for "fair and equitable" distribution of rare, high-demand products.

At a monthly Utah Liquor Commission meeting Tuesday, the agency rolled out plans to distribute high demand products such as Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

According to its website, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, created by the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, comes aged anywhere from 15 to 23 years. The demand for this product often created situations where Utahns waited in long lines outside stores for their chance to buy a bottle.

Since the DABC only receives a limited number of bottles from the manufacturer, many customers lose out on the chance to purchase.

The DABC plans to hold a drawing that would give consumers the opportunity to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon and other rare wines, beers, and spirits.

The agency hopes to hold the drawing throughout the year, to offer a number of different items, depending on when they receive the product.

The agency will announce upcoming offerings at its monthly meeting, then list the item on its website for those who want to take part in the drawing.

