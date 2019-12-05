Cyprus High senior donates dozens of white canes to students at Utah School for the blind

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A former student at the Utah School for the Blind gave back in a big way Thursday.

Cameron Evans, 17, is a senior at Cyprus High School in Magna now, but when he was younger he attended USDB.

The school taught Cameron important skills for the blind including orientation and mobility.

His father Richard said as Cameron grew up he would go through about three canes a year, and that can get expensive.

“We’re grateful for those that supplied canes before us, and Cameron wanted to return the favor,” he said.

Recently Cameron finished his Eagle Scout Project where he collected donations to purchase 71 white canes of different sizes for the USDB.

“The school deeply appreciates this generous donation as white canes are vital for our students who are blind or visually impaired. We are proud of Cameron for achieving this goal,” Ryan Green of the USB.

Thursday, Cameron dropped off the canes. He also donated blind-specific educational toys to the school.

Cameron said his favorite game is UNO because it is now available in Braille.

“A lot of our students for mobility purposes have a white can, so he wanted to donate those because it impacts more people,” Green said.

