Cyberattack targets world’s largest meat supplier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – JBS USA, the world’s largest meat producer, has fallen victim to an “organized cybersecurity attack,” according to a news release sent to ABC4.

The company, which has 174 facilities across the world, including one in Hyrum, Utah, says it immediately shutdown it’s IT systems once they became aware of the attack.

A JBS USA spokesperson says the company does not believe any customer, supplier, or employee data was compromised during the attack.

JBS USA released the following statement to ABC4 regarding the incident:

“On Sunday, May 30, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation. The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.

The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.“

The company did not specify on how the cyberattack would affect consumers

JBS USA has 66,000 employees throughout the country, according to the company’s website.