Cyanobacteria still present in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Danger Advisory for the north fork of the Virgin River has been downgraded to a Warning Advisory, however, recreators should avoid swimming and submerging their heads in the water.

Cyanobacteria presence has potential for long-term illness as well as short-term effects.

Visitors should avoid filtering drinking water from any streams in the park until further notice.

Children and pets are especially vulnerable to these toxins. Symptoms can include skin rash, drowsiness, burning, throwing-up, and diarrhea.

For more information click here.