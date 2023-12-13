SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Get ready to hit Utah waterways, earn a badge, and be the envy of all your fishing buddies. The Utah Cutthroat Slam is underway.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Trout Unlimited launched the first Slam back in 2016 as a way to challenge local anglers to catch and release the four different subspecies of cutthroat trout native to Utah. The Slam also created a way to raise funds for cutthroat conservation.

The original medallion was awarded to the first 1,000 anglers to complete the challenge and when that milestone was reached last year, UDWR and Trout Unlimited announced a new series of four medallions – one for each subspecies. Following the original badge, the first species-specific badge featured the Colorado River Cutthroat. The current badge features the Yellowstone Cutthroat.

Anglers have the chance to earn all five badges by completing the Slam more than once. However, the original badge will be discontinued sometime next year. Anglers register for the Slam the way they would apply for a fishing license. It is a $20 fee and can be purchased online at the UDWR website or in person at retail licensing agents. This year has already had over 200 Slams completed and UDWR has expressed excitement and appreciation over the participation.

Credit Aaron Loomis.

“This has been a banner year for the Utah Cutthroat Slam with the release of another new medallion and a record 245 completions this year,” UDWR Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. “To date, there have been more than 1,302 completions of the slam, and we are grateful to the many anglers who participate and help fund cutthroat trout restoration and outreach in Utah. We also appreciate our partners Utah Trout Unlimited, and others involved in these efforts.”

The species-specific medallions feature artwork by local artist Tim Johnson, and he hopes the badges bring more than just bragging rights to the anglers that earn them.

Credit Aaron Loomis.

“I hope when participants receive a medallion for completing this angling journey and see my artwork on it, they will feel a little of what they felt when they met that fish in the water and that they feel proud to have contributed directly to native cutthroat trout restoration,” Johnson said.

Currently, the Slam has had 4,900 registered anglers and with registration fees has earned over $91,000 for trout conservation and outreach and anglers from all but two states have signed up to participate in the Slam.

“When we started the slam with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, we knew people would be interested in the program, but the response has been amazing and beyond our wildest expectations,” said Brett Prettyman, Utah Cutthroat Slam Program Director for Utah Trout Unlimited. “It is very rewarding to know we are getting people out on the water to fish for native subspecies while generating money to support cutthroat trout restoration work around the state. It’s a win-win situation for anglers and the fish.”

Credit Aaron Smith. Credit Aaron Loomis. Original Slam Badge. Credit UDWR.

For more information, and steps on how to register, visit the Utah Cutthroat Slam website.