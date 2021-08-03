Are Utah businesses requiring proof of vaccination?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said she fully supports any business that chooses to require its employees to get vaccinated.

“My message to business owners is Governor Cox and I support you if you decide to require your employees to be vaccinated,” Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said.

With no public health orders in place, it is up to businesses to decide what rules, if any, they want to implement. ABC4 spoke with several restaurants and bars in downtown Salt Lake City to see how they compare to each other.

Some businesses like Café Juniper are leaving it up to their staff and customers to decide what safety measures they want to take.

“Right now, there are no real requirements. We’re not turning anyone down for wearing masks and we aren’t turning anyone down for not wearing masks,” the Owner of Café Juniper Nick Marucci said.

The Green Pig Pub is requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination or they have to wear a mask while working.

“95% of our employees are already vaccinated so it kind of makes it nice for everybody. The ones that aren’t are wearing their masks,” Green Pig Pub manager Tiffani Thatcher said.

ABC4 spoke with the owner of White Horse who said all employees are required to wear a mask while working, vaccinated or not. However, he is not requiring them to be vaccinated to work there.

The Bayou is going a step further and requiring proof of fully vaccinated COVID-19 status to dine in.

ABC4 News called the Bayou and this is what its voicemail said, “If you would like to argue with us about how this is either unconstitutional or illegal or violates your misguided idea about what HIPPA stands for, please visit our website first where we will have most certainly address your issue.”

While COVID restrictions differ depending on where you go, business owners said they’re doing everything they can to make sure their customers and staff feel comfortable.

“We are trying to make sure that you know that we have the supplies available…we have hand sanitizer and masks if you prefer,” Marucci said.

“If we do have customers that come in wearing masks, of course, we welcome that. But it is not required,” Thatcher said.

With the virus constantly changing and the Delta variant continuing to fuel waves of infections, many businesses are forced to adjust their rules as they see fit.

“We are keeping a close eye on what local businesses are doing as well, just to make sure we aren’t the black sheep of the neighborhood,” Marucci said.

“We just want our employees to be safe most of all…and our customers as well. We don’t want to be the cause of spreading it [virus] or making cases spike up… so we’re just doing our due diligence for keeping it as safe as we can,” Thatcher said.

Until there is a sweeping measure like the one announced in New York Tuesday, every business will continue doing what they believe is the safest option.